Janet Marie Freese, 69, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 2, 1954, in Danville, the daughter of the late Samuel and Ida (Dawson) Harrison.
Janet graduated from Danville Area High School in 1971.
She was married to her devoted husband of 30 years, Gary Freese. They were married April 29, 1992.
Janet was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 35 years from where she retired.
Janet enjoyed camping, building furniture and crafts as well as sitting around the fire with all of her dear friends. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart that made everyone she met love her. Janet will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Shawn and Jefferey Heath; and three daughters, Terra, Kaela, and Dana Freese. Janet is also survived by nine grandchildren as well as one brother, Samuel Harrison; and one sister, MaryAnn Nogle; and Janet’s cat, Henry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Janet’s Life to be held Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821 with Woody Wolfe as celebrant. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
Burial will be private in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.