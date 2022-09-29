DANVILLE — Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital has been granted Level II Trauma Center reaccreditation by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF).
The Level II trauma designation means the children’s hospital provides advanced care and expertise for pediatric trauma patients with specialized equipment, training and a dedicated pediatric emergency zone and pediatric sedation suite. Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is the only designated pediatric trauma center in central Pennsylvania.
To receive the Level II designation, the children’s hospital underwent a review process by the PTSF that included reviews of its resources, capabilities, and care for patients with traumatic injuries.
— THE DAILY ITEM