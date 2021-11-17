Janice Ann Hazelwood, 60, of New Berlin, entered into rest Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. On Aug. 2, 1986, she married Jerry Edmond Hazelwood, who survives. The couple were married 35 years at the time of her passing.
Janice was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Southington, Connecticut, the daughter of Maxwell Joseph Dragon of Selinsgrove and the late Eunice Mae (Allen) Dragon.
Janice was employed as a Senior Customer Care Representative for Geisinger Insurance for the past nine years.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, where she was a very active member. Janice was a part of the drama team, assisted with serving Christmas dinners and dinners for the Elijah Bowl, and delivering Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner meals to the community. Janice loved to read, creating scrapbooking albums and making crafts. Janice took into her home many children through the years, that had a need. She always felt that no kid should be left behind. She loved to have family and friends gather during the summer around the pool, large Christmas Eve parties with the crazy white elephant game taking center stage, Halloween haunted forest thrillers and Easter egg hunts for all of the kids, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her husband and father, Janice is survived by her two sons, Jerrod Cody (Nadene) Hazelwood of Selinsgrove and Jason Allen Hazelwood of New Berlin; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Jayden, Joel, Julian, Liam, and Isaac; one brother, Barry (Linda) Dragon of Peru, New York; three sisters, Cindy (James) Preusser of Wilmington, North Carolina, Gail (Thomas) MacLean of Ashland, Pa., and Patti Trifilo of Woodbury, Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Jeffrey Wakefield of Syracuse, New York, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Wakefield; a brother-in-law, Frank Trifilo; and a nephew, Aaron.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 300 Rhoads Ave., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, is assisting the family with the arrangements.