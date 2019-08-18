Janice E. Langville, 89, formerly of Milton and Wolcott, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been residing for the last five years.
Born July 24, 1930, in Elimsport, Lycoming County, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Mae (Lindenmuth) Foresman.
Jan was the first person in her family to graduate from college; Bloomsburg State College with a degree in education. She taught fourth grade in Wolcott for 29 years.
Jan spent her retirement winters in Arizona and summers in upstate New York. She was always a volunteer and supporter of the library systems, no matter where she resided. She enjoyed traveling, the theater, performing arts, music, and the fine arts.
Surviving are a son, Edward Langville, Carolina Beach, N.C.; and a brother, John Foresman, Louisville, Ky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Foresman; and a sister, Dolores Foresman Jarrett.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.