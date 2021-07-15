A celebration of life for Janice E. Snyder, who passed away Nov. 30, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Dr., Lewisburg. Masks required for anyone attending.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 12:03 am