Janice F. Sprenkel, 73, Middleburg

Janice F. Sprenkel, age 73, of Troxelville Road, Middleburg, went to be with her personal Lord and savior on Friday morning, Nov. 5, at her home.
She was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Danville, a daughter of Curvin and Christabell (Kreamer) Keister. On May 29, 1965, she married Donald E. Sprenkel who preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2009.
Janice attended Middleburg High School and helped in the operation of the family business, Zechman Well Drilling. She attended St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Beavertown, and was active in the busy bees of the church.
She enjoyed dining out with her sisters and shopping with her friend Darla Loss. Her family was the focus of her life and her grandchildren brought her her greatest joy.
Surviving is one son and daughter-in-law, Vic and Renee Sprenkel of Middleburg, one daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Sean Loss of Richfield; four grandchildren, Nicole (Dylan) Hoover, Michael (Annette) Sprenkel, Krista (Austin) Gearhart and Peter Loss; Seven great-grandchildren Saryssa, Gage, Daxton, Ian, Clay, Naomi and Alora; three sisters Deb Bowersox, Cindy Smith and Joyce Cooper; four brothers Earl, Ronald, Robert and Barry Keister, and a special friend, John Portzline.
She was preceded in death by two siblings in infancy.
A special thank you to her Evan Hospice Nurse, Catherine.
A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Middle Road, Beavertown, and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastors Alvin Smith and Albert Hartley officiating
Burial will be in Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Janice’s memory may be made to the Gideons of Snyder County, PO Box 382, Selinsgrove, 17870
Arrangements by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.