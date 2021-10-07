Janice I. (Yordy) Crowl, 95, of Montgomery County, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Woodbridge Place Assisted Living Residence in Phoenixville, Pa.
She was born June 14, 1926, in Stonington, a daughter of the late Morris and Lillie (George) Yordy. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1944. On Nov. 15, 1948, she married George F. Crowl.
Janice was a wonderful seamstress and worked for many years in various sportswear factories before retiring. She loved to read and learn about history, especially local history.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelli A. (Crowl) Kennedy; son-in-law, John J. Kennedy; and two granddaughters, Clare and Shannon Kennedy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the West Chester University Resource Pantry.