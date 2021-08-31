Janice Mertz Beckley, 86, of Market Street, Mifflinburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Janice was born Oct. 17, 1934, at the Mertz family home in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Harold R. and Myrtle (Epler) Mertz. On June 8, 1957, she married James Hall Beckley Sr. who survives.
She was a 1952 graduate of Northumberland High School and in 1956 received her bachelor’s degree in education from Juniata College. Mrs. Beckley worked as an elementary school teacher.
She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg.
Janice was a talented artist who created wonderful painted eggs, handcrafted miniature sheep and pinecone Christmas trees. She loved to collect buttons, was involved in many local and national button societies, loved attending button shows and won many awards with her displays. As a gifted seamstress her talents were enjoyed by others in the creation of many dolls sent to help the Barefoot School in Haiti.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Janice is survived by her four sons and three daughters-in-law, James H. Beckley Jr. of Beltsville, Md., Jeffrey M. and Lynn A. Beckley of Batavia, Ill., Jon C. and Tiona A. Beckley of Waverly, Pa., Jay D. Beckley and Nicole L. Stout of Clarksburg, W.Va.; her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Rollie Slingerland of Williamsport and Dorcas and Cliff Welch of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Hazel Montabell McCoy; and three brothers-in-law, John McCoy, Ed Montabell, and Elmer Peake.
A private memorial service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church will be conducted with Pastor John Yost officiating.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to the TLC Barefoot School, c/o: Teresa Baudendistel, treasurer, 3817 Happy Hollow, Bethel OH 45106.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.