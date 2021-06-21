Janice M. Davies, 63, of Northumberland, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
She was born Nov. 26, 1957, to the late Dorothy (Boden) and Robert Davies Sr.
Jan was a 1976 graduate of Shikellamy High School and later graduated from McCann School of Business.
She was a loving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand or give a great hug. She enjoyed helping care for her many nieces and nephews as children. She liked sitting around telling stories or listening to music with family and friends. Her dog Miki was especially loved and always by her side. Her tremendous sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by her sister, Susan Davies of Northumberland; her brother, Michael Davies of Sunbury; and by many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Schaffner; and one brother, Robert Davies Jr.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe as celebrant.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan’s memory to your local animal shelter.