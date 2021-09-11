Janice M. Wert Dyer, 86, Midlothian, Texas

Janice Marie Wert Dyer, 86, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, in Midlothian, Texas.
Jan was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Sunbury, Pa., to Earl Wert, Jr. and Arline Gamby Wert. She was proceeded in death by her parents and a brother, William Wert.
Jan grew up in Sunbury, her family having resided in the area for many generations. She played the clarinet in the marching band, was a member of the National Honor Society and NRA while in school.
Jan was a graduate of Northumberland High School, having moved there her senior year. Jan also lived in New Cumberland and Edison, N.J., before her family returned to Sunbury.
Jan was married in June 1954 to the late William T. Dyer. Jan later lived in Allentown, Raleigh, N.C., Big Flats, N.Y., and Fairport, N.Y. where she was a medic in the ambulance corp., and in 1975, she moved to Dallas, Texas.
Jan was an avid reader and bookkeeper. She was the office manager for Marketing, Inc and she retired from Sam's Club after 18 years.
Jan traveled all over the world and throughout the United States. She loved all animals. She grew up riding horses and always treated her dogs as family.
Jan is survived by her sister, Valerie Updegrove; sisters-in-law Wanda Wert and Nancy Dyer; children, Pamela and Lee Petersen, Cynthia Dyer, Michael Dyer, and Christopher and Meagan Dyer; grandchildren Daniel Kinnear, Jared Stockton, Jason Stockton, Morgan and Randi Howard, Jennifer and Ben Hoffpauir, Joseph and Kristi Petersen and Corey Dyer; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Jan loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. She was loved by family and friends who will miss her deeply. Interment will be at Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington. Graveside services are pending.