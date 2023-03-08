Janice N. (Hopkins) Bolton, 77, of Milton, died unexpectedly Monday, March 6, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Long Beach, Calif., a daughter of the late James and Marguerite (Bergeren) Hopkins.
On Feb. 7, 1975, Janice married Charles D. Bolton, who survives, and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage together this year.
Together, Janice and Charles owned an operated Pro-Cut Technology, Milton for many years.
She enjoyed crocheting and cooking but most of all she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Leonard J. Konarski of California and Erik P. and Sara Bolton of Lewisburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy A. and Doug Foust of Northumberland and Mary M. and Norman Bauer, of California; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one brother, Jeffery Morris of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Isley.
All services for Janice are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
