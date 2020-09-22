Janine L. Ankins, 55, Northumberland

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Janine L. Ankins, known to family and close friends as “Bunky,” on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 55.
She was born Dec. 28, 1964, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Walter Wesley and Patricia Ankins.
She started her life in Pennsylvania, attended school in New Jersey, and later moved to Naples, Florida, where she graduated from Lely High School with the Class of 1983. She later knew she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. She began her career as a teacher at a private school, and later in life, became a nursing assistant.
Janine lived and showed us all how we should treat others.
She will be lovingly remembered by her fiancé, William Reid; her son, Wesley Finger; her brother, Forest Walter; granddaughter, Brooke Finger; daughter-in-law, Virginia Morales; her nieces and nephews, Matthew Walter, Vicki, Terri and Toni Degrassa, as well as all the friends and co-workers that had the pleasure to be a part of her life.
Janine will always be remembered for her selfless actions. She always made sure everyone was taken care of before herself and didn’t have a mean bone in her body.
She was the best mother, grandmother, sister, fiancé, and best friend you could ever ask for.
This lifetime will never be the same without you, we will miss you so much. The day you left this earth, you took a piece of us with you. We love you so so much!
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.