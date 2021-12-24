Jared C. Hess, 50, of Center Street, Milton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Born in Lewistown on March 16, 1971, he was the son of Cloyd F. III and Carol L. (Shawver) Hess of McClure. He was married on July 25, 2014, to the former April Rupert.
Jared was a 1990 graduate of West Snyder High School and he worked as a delivery driver for FedEx. He was a member of McClure First United Methodist Church. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed golfing, kayaking, and working on cars and he liked International tractors. He was a member of the Masons in Milton and the American Legion in McClure. Most importantly he cherished time with his family and friends, and he loved the time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his parents, Cloyd and Carol; his wife, April; three children, Jonathan Bingaman, Akin Hess, and Keara Hess; three stepchildren, Kurtis Harvey, Colt Harvey, and Allie Harvey; a brother, Tobias Hess and wife Jill of Middleburg; a sister, Gwendolyn Minium and husband Jerry of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Ian Harvey, Jayce Harvey, Rachel Hess, Luna Bingaman, and Akin Hess Jr; his father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and Bonnie Rupert of Milton; and his sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Rick Stahl of Milton.
Services will be held at a later date.
