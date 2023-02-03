Jarius S. Martin, 13, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 29, 2010, in Lewisburg, a son of Everett S. and Emilie Brubaker (Stauffer) Martin who survive.
Jarius attended Stauffer Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers at home, Wynnlee S. Martin and Lavon S. Martin; paternal grandparents, Edwin Z. and Miriam M. Martin of Port Trevorton; maternal grandparents, Levi M. and Elise F. Stauffer of Liverpool; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the family home, 64 Summer Breeze Lane, Port Trevorton, where the family service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, with further services beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church (McKees District), Oriental Road and Old Trail, Liverpool, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.