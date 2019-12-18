Jaron S. Pontius, 32, Lewisburg

Jaron Scott “JP” Pontius, 32, of Market Street, Lewisburg, slipped earth’s bonds and was received into Jesus’s open arms on Dec. 13, 2019, freed from many years of struggles with depression and addiction. He was the oldest son of Brian and Chrysti Pontius, Selinsgrove, and James Pearson, Plymouth, Ohio.
Jaron left behind and was loved immensely by his parents, brothers Jacob and Joshua Pontius; grandparents Darwin and Louise Apple and Donald and Georgia Pontius; aunts and uncles Kandi Apple, Sherri and Cory Sheaffer, and Kelly and Rich Musser; cousins, Kiley, Jordan, Blake and Mason Sheaffer; a special great aunt and uncle Faith and Bob Compton; and many others in his extended family. He also leaves behind two beautiful children, Riley Pontius and Bronn Pontius, whom he loved and cherished with all he had to give.
Jaron was born Oct. 25, 1987, in Lewisburg. Jaron was a 2006 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. He attended Susquehanna University briefly. Jaron completed basic training in the Army. He held numerous and varied jobs throughout his lifetime and was always a strong worker.
Jaron most loved being with his children, hanging out with his brothers and playing video games with them, boating with his family on the river, hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching baseball and football, country music from his childhood and flannel shirts.
Jaron tried very hard in the last 16 months to live a clean life. He went to support meetings faithfully and earnestly tried to follow the guidelines of his program. We are very proud of him and the fight he gave! We have very special memories that God allowed us in his time of recovery and will always be grateful for them. In Jaron’s memory, please be kind to others. You never know what burdens others are carrying and how your positive words and actions can be a lifeline, if even for a moment. Colossians 3:12-17. Make wise choices. Know that you are never alone and that God loves you!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Jaron’s children can be made to the Riley & Bronn Pontius Education Benefit Fund, c/o Service First FCU, 3054 Susquehanna Trail, PO Box 157, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876. Donations in Jaron’s honor can also be given to the 17th District Treatment Court, c/o Steve Diehl, Union County Courthouse, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, to help assist others trying to make a better life for themselves.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield. Visitation will begin at noon with a memorial service at 2 p.m. A meal and time of fellowship will follow the service.