Jason M. Benfer, 46, of New Berlin, entered into rest at 1:03 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1975, in Lewisburg, a son of Jill S. (Brouse) Benfer of New Berlin and the late John S. Benfer.
Jason was a 1994 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Sunbury Motors for 22 years. Jason started at the Ford division in sales in 1999 and was promoted to sales manager at the Hyundai division. He was also responsible for sales and purchasing at the weekly auto auction.
Jason joined Cub Scouts Pack 3508 in New Berlin in 1983. His den mothers were Melissa Swanger and his mother Jill. He completed his Webelos rank in 1987 and crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 508 in New Berlin that spring. Jason loved the Scouting program and shared that interest with his father, who was a Scoutmaster.
In 1991, Jason joined Woapeu Sisilija Lodge, Order of the Arrow, Susquehanna Council BSA. He progressed through the ranks in Scouting and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in February 1994.
Jason collected model cars, Matchbox cars, model snowmobiles, and enjoyed riding snowmobiles with many friends. He enjoyed hunting and spent many hours at Camp Keeawae with the guys, where his father did the cooking, and when his father passed away, Jason took over the cooking duties, but neither did the dishes.
He was a member of the Mid-Penn Sportsmen’s Association, Selinsgrove.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are one sister, Vicki L. Benfer of New Berlin; paternal grandparents, I. John and Helen Benfer of Mifflinburg; aunts and uncles, Hope and Chris Dauberman, Jeffrey and Susan Benfer; and three cousins, Caroline Benfer, Nate Dauberman, Zach and spouse Brooke Hollenbach.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Charlotte Keister; and his maternal grandparents, Lester and Faye Brouse.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, where the funeral will be conducted at 2, with Rev. James Cope officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason’s memory can be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St. P.O. Box 329, New Berlin, PA 17855 or New Berlin Fire Company No. 1, PO Box 386, New Berlin, PA 17855.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
