Jason Michael Griffin Sr., AKA NB3K to his CB Radio friends, 43, of Sunbury, PA, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, at his residence in Sunbury.
Born Dec. 22, 1979, at South Baltimore General Hospital located in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Sherry Lee Goeben (nee. Luers) and Steven Colan Griffin, as well as stepfather Kenneth Goeben. After receiving his GED he then studied Criminal Justice at McCann School of Business and Technology where he was in the top percentile of his class. He then went into the study of theology afterwards.
Jason was employed by Front Street Station in Northumberland, Pa., as the kitchen manager which was his favorite job where he could show off his culinary skills and be creative. He often bragged about being a stay-at-home dad to his now two-adult children who graduated with honors. Under his management at Front Street, they received recognition by The News-Item as the best steakhouse in the area. His cooking skills went beyond his job, but only got better when it became his occupation.
Throughout childhood and adulthood, Jason was talented in many ways including, musically, biblical studying, cooking, and talking on the CB Radio. Jason was in bell choir as a kid at the Heritage Community Church in which they won the Church of God’s competition every year. He also played bass guitar and played with the church band. In his free time he talked to people all over the world through CB Radio, he was also licensed by the CB Radio Club.
Jason is survived by two ex-wives, Susan Ann Flores-Astudillo (nee. Riddle) and Melissa Brown. He is also survived by his three children, Jason Michael Griffin Jr., Alyssa Maria Griffin and his fur baby, Monte. As well as his siblings, David Masecivius, Daniel Griffin, Deana Fish and Shannon Moulden. He also had two granddaughters, Ariella Grace Alvarez and Kalea Faith Alvarez. Other relatives include his aunt Karen Spencer (nee. Luers) and his companion Jerrie Jean Lynch.
There will be no burial service since his wishes were to be cremated. However, we will be having a Celebration of Life Memorial for Jason taking place at the Front Street Station in Northumberland, Pa., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, since it was his favorite place to be. Everyone is welcome to join this celebration of Jason’s life.