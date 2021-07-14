Jason O. Bartholomew, 44, of Mifflinburg, passed away unexpectedly in Binghamton, N.Y., on July 8, 2021.
He was born June 8, 1977, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Ronald Bartholomew and the late Nancy L. Swope.
He is survived by his daughters, Piper and Mia Bartholomew and their mother, Beth Mattern, all of Mifflinburg; eight siblings, Tammy Adams of Lewisburg, Troy Adams and his wife Amy of The Plains, Va., Justin Bartholomew and his wife Jen of Sunbury, Jay Pronkoski II and his wife Maryam of Mechanicsburg, Jillian Swope-Pronkoski and her husband Shawn Snurkowski of Northumberland, Lori Bartholomew of Mifflinburg, Renee Bartholomew and Eric Bartholomew, both of Harrisburg; his uncle, Leonard Swope, and aunt, Darcy of Milton, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Adams.
Service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 (NAMI.org)
