Jay Allen Pick Sr., 76, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Danville.
He was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Shamokin, a son of the late Harry and Ruth Pick of Mile Hill, Sunbury, where he grew up. He was married to Betty J. Pick, who preceded him in death in October 2018.
Jay attended Sunbury High School. He retired as a small business owner. He was a member of many social clubs throughout Northumberland County.
Jay was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating.
Jay had two children, his daughter, Yevette Jade Lee and her husband John Lee of Canton, Georgia; his son, Jay A. Pick Jr. and his wife Angela Pick of Cape Coral, Florida; seven grandchildren, Joshua Bostian, Samuel Bostian and his wife Amanda Bostian, Colbin Bostian and his partner Lenore Sterner, Jeremy Pick, Jillissa Pick, Jay A Pick III, and Joseph Pick; as well as four great-grandchildren, one brother, Ronald Pick; and three nieces.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Jay was preceded in death by his daughter, Yevette J. Lee; and former wife, Barbara B. Mantz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.