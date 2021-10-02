Jay L. Smith, 83, entered into rest 3:30 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mountain View Nursing, Shamokin.
He was born November 14, 1937, in New Berlin, son of the late Irvin and Florence (Knause) Smith. On September 27, 1968, he married the former Sharon (Rearick) Daddario, who preceded him in death.
Jay graduated from Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Smith Construction, owned by his father and then his brother, where he did general contracting and plastering. He then worked at Q.E. Manufacturing, New Berlin, until retirement.
Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly-tying, sports, playing baseball and softball, and tending to his garden and making horseradish. He was a member and enjoyed hunting at Rock Bottom Hunting Lodge.
He was a former member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Berlin.
Surviving are two stepsons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne (Diane) Daddario, and Terry “Pete” (Kim) D’Addario, both of New Berlin; brother, Dale “Pap” Smith of New Berlin; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey (Holly) Daddario of Coatsville, Jonathan (Casey) Daddario of New Berlin, and Megan D’Addario of New Berlin; great-grandson, Carter Daddario; sister-in-law, Linda Walter of Mifflinburg; numerous nieces and nephews, and longtime neighbors, Ron and Kay Trick.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin and Marvin Smith; and sister, Donna “Suz” Miscavage.
Following Jay’s requests, services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
