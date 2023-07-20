Jean Bidlack Eddowes, a resident of Oconee County, Georgia, entered into rest July 17, 2023. She previously resided in Mifflinburg, Pa., for many years.
A much-loved mother and grandmother, she leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Jeffrey A. Eddowes; daughter, Jennifer E. Wood (David); and grandsons, Samuel R. Wood and Charles A. Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wayne A Eddowes.
Mrs. Eddowes was born June 23, 1945, in Danville, Pa., the daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Louise C. Bidlack. Valedictorian of the Western Area Joint (Pa.) High School Class of 1963, she received a bachelor of arts degree in English from Gettysburg College, where she was salutatorian of her class and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and a master of education degree in English from The Pennsylvania State University.
Mrs. Eddowes was employed by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, a Pennsylvania regional education service agency, for 25 years, serving as a public relations specialist for several years before her retirement in 2001. She also worked in the CSIU preschool program and served as a program assistant for CSIU curriculum support services. She provided public relations services for Mifflinburg Area School District for 31 years, publishing the district’s community newsletter for 23 years.
She previously worked as a project assistant at Project SESAME, a federally-funded educational research project at Bucknell University.
Active in community service, Jean was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church for more than 40 years and had served at various times as a Sunday School teacher, secretary of the building committee, a member and secretary of the administrative council, and a member of the altar guild, worship committee, visitation team, caring ministry committee, and staff-parish relations committee. She was a member of the Mifflinburg July Fourth Committee for more than 15 years and assisted with its publicity.
In earlier years, she was a member of the Mifflinburg Civic Club and Mifflinburg Hose Company Ladies’ Auxiliary and worked with local Cub Scout and Brownie Scout groups.
She was a member of the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church and Watkinsville United Methodist Women, and participated in the church’s prayer shawl ministry.
Jean loved spending time with her family, vacationing with them on Hilton Head Island, and supporting her grandsons in their activities. She was grateful for her friends in both Pennsylvania and Georgia, and enjoyed being with them. She found pleasure in so many things that add meaning, richness and beauty to life — faith, family, friends, service, nature and more. She leaves a legacy of faith, abundant love, generosity, encouragement, joy, and grace.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church.
Should friends desire, gifts in Mrs. Eddowes’ memory may be made to the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or to the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, 1331 New High Shoals Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com