Jean C. Kelley, 93, of rural Danville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.
Born Dec. 2, 1928, in Derry Township, Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Wellington T. and Florence M. (Cromley) Hoffman. On Aug. 14, 1948, she married Jesse “Jack” W. Kelley and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage until his passing in 1988.
Jean was a student of the Delong School in Washingtonville and a 1946 graduate of Milton High School. She held many jobs working for Continental Can in Milton, Warrior Run School District, Milton Shoe Co., and finally for Textron in Danville.
She was a member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church, the Washingtonville Fire Company Auxiliary, and earlier a member of the Washingtonville Homemakers. Earlier in life Jean was also a member of the Junior Women’s Club in Milton.
Jean is survived by her son, Kit P. Kelley and his wife Cathy Jo, of Washingtonville; a daughter, Kathy Riley and her companion Rick Barnes, of Washingtonville; four grandchildren, Ty Kelley and his friend Alli Bugasch, Cole Kelley and his wife Courtney, Lesley Davis, and Aaron Leighow; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Davis, Benjamin Leighow, and Easton Kelley; one nephew, Gary Moser, his wife Sue, and their family; and her dear friend, Marvin Funk and his loving family.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Moser.
Jean’s children noted that their mother had great faith in Jesus Christ, and had a strong belief in Vicks VapoRub and orange juice. Jean was a kind individual who liked to laugh, loved people and was known as one of the kindest individuals and gave of herself without expectation.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to perform a random act of kindness in her memory.
