Jean E. Musser, 84, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Salem, the daughter of the late Nevin G. and Violet M. (Mengle) Benfer.
She graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1954, attended Bloomsburg University, and graduated from Empire Cosmetology School.
Jean was self employed as a beautician and retired from Sunair Communications in 2000.
On Nov. 4, 1956, she married Ray A. Musser.
Jean was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School pianist and church organist for more than 60 years.
Surviving are her children, Keith Musser and life partner Kim Soper, Jeff Musser and life partner Cindy Neppes, Brenda Kerstetter and fiancé William Jones; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, William Kerstetter.
The family would like to thank Almond Tree for their special and loving care of Jean.
Graveside services will be private in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.