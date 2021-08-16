Jean Eva Troutman, 80, of Herndon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Lewisburg.
She was born in Dornsife on Aug. 19, 1940, a daughter of the late Bertha Donmoyer and the late Harry Donmoyer.
Jean enjoyed crafting, decorating, and loved her animals
Jean is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruby “Jess” (Richard) Zerby; caregiver and niece, Ruth (Celin) Sitlinger; along with several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey A. Troutman; and brothers, Boyd and Bruce Donmoyer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Herndon Cemetery, Herndon.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Jean, visit www.reedfh.com.