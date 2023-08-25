Jean L. Long, 93, of Selinsgrove, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Sylvester J. and Esther J. (Brouse) Aurand. Jean was married to Roger C. Long Sr. who preceded her in death on March 15, 1990.
Jean was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kratzerville for over 75 years. Jean was very active with the church activities and functions, including visiting shut ins and crocheting prayer shawls for the church.
Jean worked with her husband at the family’s auto sales business where she helped with the day-to-day operations.
She loved cooking and baking. Jean’s joy in life was getting to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by four children, Patricia A. (Wayne) Brosius, Roger C. Long Jr., Dale A. (Mary) Long, and Daphne J. (Stephen) Marchlinski; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jean’s memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.