Jean Louise Shirk went to her great reward in Heaven, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, after a courageous four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her husband, John M. Shirk; son, John J. Shirk (Jill); grandson, Eric (Sasha); and great-granddaughter, Ava. Also sisters, Susan Emel (Mike), Annette Gray (Brad); brother, Paul Treas (Yvette); and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Paul and Shirley Treas.
She loved her Snyder County Blue Hill farm and all her animals, both wild and tame. She and her husband raised and sold blueberries and Christmas trees on the farm for many years.
Jean was an accomplished artist who specialized in landscapes, flowers and animals. Her portraits of her own pets were almost photographic. She previously belonged to the Susquehanna Valley and Anthracite Art Leagues and was awarded many ribbons for her paintings.
Before working on her farm, Jean was the first female foreman at Phillips Industries in Selinsgrove.
She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Far Point Animal Rescue, Port Trevorton, a charity dear to Jean’s heart.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Northumberland.