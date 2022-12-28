Jean M. Vonada, 88, of Watsontown, formerly of Woodward, entered into rest Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Aug. 31, 1934, in West Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Emsweller) Lau. On June 27, 1953, she married Stewart L. Vonada Sr., who preceded her in death April 6, 1998.
Jean was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Woodward.
She was employed as an aide at Salem Hill Haven, Spring Mills, and worked as a cook at the Woodward Camp.
Jean enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, baking, and loved helping others.
Surviving are one son, Stewart L. Vonada Jr. of State College; four daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and William Heckman of Mill Hall, Joan and Gail Shaffer of Rebersburg, Donna and John Seebold of Troxelville, and Wendy Vonada and John Oleksa of Aaronsburg; one stepdaughter, Nancy and her husband Forest Wenrick of Laurelton; four grandchildren, Crystal Hommel, Lisa Shaffer, Sheila Heckman, and William Heckman Jr.; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ted, Clarence “Mike,” and Sam; three sisters, Nancy, Bonnie, and Anna; and her companion, Gus Fragano of Watsontown.
She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters; and one stepson.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Woodward, PA 16882.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.