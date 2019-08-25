Jean Raker, 88, Winfield

Jean Raker, 88, of Winfield, entered into rest at 4:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born July 26, 1931, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Harvey L. and Rosabel A. (Fisher) Graybill. On April 29, 1950, she married Raymond P. Raker, who preceded her in death July 4, 2010.
Jean enjoyed completing puzzles, going to the races at Selinsgrove Speedway, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Tami Raker of Mifflinburg, and Alan and Vicky Raker of Iowa; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Sue and Kenny Trevitz of Winfield, Tina and Tom Septer of Iowa, Linda Owens of Iowa, and Rose and William Arnold of New Columbia; one sister, Violet; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, five sisters, one son-in-law, Dennis; and one granddaughter, Lisa.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11, with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.