Jean S. Lesher, 90, of Herndon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Jackson Township, a daughter of the late Stella Shappell.
She was a retired insurance agent for the Park Leitzel Insurance Agency.
She was married for more than 66 years to her husband. Clair E. Lesher, who passed in 2015.
Jean was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Herndon. She participated in many ways with her church family including being a church choir member. She enjoyed playing piano, listening to music and planning events with her family.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Bonita) Lesher, Herndon, Heidi (Gary) Poticher, Mertztown and Angela (Alvin) Zeiders, Dalmatia; grandchildren, Timothy, Jonathan, Jennifer, Ryan, Kristen, Katie, Rachel, Chad, Stacy and Renee; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Willow; and sister, Bette Geyer.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul's UCC, 1473 Urban Road, Herndon, PA 17830, where memorial services will start at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to St. Paul's UCC Church, 1473 Urban Road, Herndon, PA.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home.