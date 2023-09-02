Jeanette E. Reich, 83, Winfield

Jeanette E. Reich, 83, of Winfield, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept 1, at her home surrounded by her family after a long illness.
She was born July 21, 1940, in Monroe Township, a daughter of the late Ernest and Phoebe (Bailey) Gemberling. Jeanette was married to Ronald B. Reich on June 21, 1958, for over 65 years of marriage.
Jeanette was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High. She was a member of Hummels Church in Middleburg and served as organist for over 53 years. Jeanette taught Sunday School, was part of the women’s group, and a nearly lifelong member of the Gideons. Jeanette worked with her husband on the family farm until she was unable, due to illness and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Jeanette was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She simply loved the color red and in her younger years, painted and decorated everything she could, red.
Jeanette is survived by four children, Carolyn A. (Brian) Shirk, Brenda L. (Bruce) Craven, Kathy M. (Robert) Waite, and Debra K. (Todd) Nace-Metzger; with 12 grandchildren: Chris (Nikki) Totton, Alesia (Don) Brooks, Michael (Kimberly) Shirk, Krista (Nathan) Snyder, Brandon (Gina) Craven, Ethan (Jessica) Craven, Jennifer (Scott) Henderson, Amanda Waite (Fiancé Matthew Ulrich), Travis (Heather) Waite, Justin (Lydia) Nace, Ashley (Cody) Scholl, Jonathan Nace (Fianceé Brooke Kline) and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition, Jeanette is survived by her brother Lee Gemberling, and sister, Linda Peterson and the late brother, Stanley Gemberling and late sisters, Carol Gemberling & June Tyler and the late son-in-law, Scott Nace.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Hummels Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, with the funeral service at 1 pm on Thursday, Sept 7th with Pastor Robert Reich, Emeritus Mountain Presbyterian Church, Sunbury. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow in Hummels Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jeanette’s memory may be made to the Gideons, Snyder County Chapter or Hummels Church, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.