Jeanna R. Schutt, 40, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1981, in Danville, a daughter of the late Robert and E. Jean (Nash) Smead. She was married to Brian Schutt and her death breaks a marital union of 8 years.
Jeanna was a graduate of the Milton High School in the class of 1999. She worked, as a receiver, at Weis Markets in Milton for 24 years.
She enjoyed Disney, taking photos of Penns Creek racetrack races, and was a caregiver to many.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a stepdaughter, Heather Schutt, three siblings, Patti Davidson of Allentown, Debi (Michael) Pettit of Plattsburg N.Y., and Randy (Lori) Smead of Savannah, Ga.; and her “furbabies,” Lulu, Harley and Oogie.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.