Jeanne E. Foulds, 97, of Milton, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Thelma (Beaver) Erdly. She was married to Robert S. Foulds who preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2001.
Jeanne was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School.
She enjoyed gardening, harvesting from her garden, operating her vegetable stand and canning; baking, yard sales, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving are six children, Gerald (Maruchi) Foulds, Marilyn K. Mong, Robert (Cathy) Foulds, William (Bonnie) Foulds, Henry Foulds and Marijeanne (Joseph) Bush; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Anna Louise Snyder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and two brothers, Randall Erdly and Donald Erdly.
Friends and relatives will be received Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, when the service will begin.
Burial will follow in the Montandon Cemetery.