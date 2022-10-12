Jeanne Stanton, 71, of Middleburg, passed away to her final resting place, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1950, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorthy (Koczan) Hulchanski. The family moved to Latham, N.Y. where she was a graduate of Shaker High School in 1969, and then a graduate of Saint Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Syracuse, N.Y. as a registered nurse in 1972.
She was a loving mother and prayed for her children and grandchildren and many others daily. She was loved by her children and to all that knew her, she will be greatly missed.
Jeanne loved volunteering at her church, Beavertown God's Missionary Church where she was also a member. She served as church secretary for many years up until she passed.
Surviving are six children, daughters, Cheré (Marcos) Delarosa of Middleburg and Monica (Daniel) Anthony; sons, Stephen (Tristan) Stanton of Waverly, N.Y., Scott Stanton of Pennsylvania, Justin (Melanie) Stanton, of Colorado, John (Sarah) Stanton of Indiana; step-daughter, Robin (Lowell) Adams; stepson, Kenny (Susan) Stanton of Texas; 23 grandchildren, Dominic, Giana, Valentina Jeanne, Rebeca, Hannah, Esther Fay, Cole, Magena, Hahley, Calin, Kyonna, Mariah, Myla, Mark, John, Joseph, Lance, Cassie, Gwendolyn, Kendra, Savannah, Madalyn and Kenny Jr.; two great-grandchildren; sister Katherine Stenn, of Tully, N.Y., and brothers, John David Hulchanski of Toronto, Canada, and William Daniel Hulchanski and Robert (Cathy) Hulchanski, all of Latham, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas M. Hulchanski.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with Pastors James Plank and Solomon Shaffer officiating.
A brief graveside ceremony will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.