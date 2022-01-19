Jeannette L. Bollinger, 75, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Jeannette was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late John Wolfard and Fay L. Hafer. Early in life, she married the late George W. Bowersox. Jeannette later married her second husband, Donald Bollinger Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2013.
She was a graduate of Milton Senior High School. Her work career was working in food service for childcare at CSIU. Jeannette was a member of the Liverpool Home Association, Inc., a social member and a member of the ladies auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 364 in Liverpool.
Jeannette enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. She also enjoyed caring for her precious dogs, camping and socializing on her golf cart at the Ferryboat Campground, gardening, playing bingo, traveling, attending flea markets, and playing online games.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Yvonne Bowersox of Philadelphia, George Bowersox and his wife Candi of Milton, and Tonia Wilk of Shamokin; grandchildren, Codi Bowersox and his companion Trina Packer of Williamsport, Taylor Bowersox and her companion Doyle Fant of South Charleston, W.Va., Danielle Wilk of Shamokin, and Nicholas Bowersox of Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Owen Bowersox, Damian Bowersox, and Autumn Toti; longtime friend, Dave Salerno; two sisters, Rose Hauck and her husband Butch of New Columbia and Nedra Bates and her husband Ron Bates of Norriton; and a brother, Brad Bartlett and his wife Deb of Milton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and a sister, Debra Wolford.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Crossroad Nazareth Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, with Jennette’s nephew, the Rev. James Bartlett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Jeannette be forwarded to the Millersburg Ferry Boat Association, PO Box 93, Millersburg, PA 17061.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.