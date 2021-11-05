Jeannine M. “Jean” Clark, 85, of Lewisburg, passed away from complications of COVID-19, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late John W. and Helen M. (White) Staib. On Aug. 24, 1958, she married William H. Clark who survives. Jeanine’s passing breaks a marital union of 63 years.
Jeannine was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and went on to earn an associate's degree at Williamsport Area Community College.
Her professional career included positions at Follmer Trucking Co. and the Selinsgrove Municipal Authority. Jean was a dedicated volunteer and supported many organizations including the American Cancer Society, SUN Home Health, Susquehanna Women in Transition, and the Selinsgrove Area Library.
She enjoyed tennis, cooking, and reading but her true passion was raising her family. Her family and friends will remember her loyal nature, sense of style, and youthful spirit.
In addition to her husband William, Jean is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Cliff) White of Potomac, Md.; a son, Daniel Clark of Alpharetta, Ga.; a daughter, Kelly (Tom) Broderick M.D. of Woodside, Calif.; a daughter, Kathleen (Kevin) Lindsay of Exton, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Jeremy White, Rachel White, William Clark, Benjamin Clark, Caroline Broderick, Erin Broderick, and Emily Lindsay; seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Robert Staib of Muncy.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a private funeral service at 11 with Chaplain Felicia O’Brien officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jean’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.