MIFFLINBURG — Mark H. Lemon announced that Jedediah Lemon has joined the Union County law firm.
Jedediah Lemon, raised in Mifflinburg, graduated from Miffiinburg High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended earned a political science degree with a minor in psychology from Bloomsburg University, graduating summa cum laude.
He later obtained his law degree at Widener Law School, graduating cum laude with his juris doctor degree.
At the local firm, Jedediah Lemon will practice family and criminal law, along with estates, estate planning, trusts and real estate.