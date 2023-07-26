Jeep is throwing a party, and everyone’s invited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking Wrangler Rubicon.
To mark the occasion, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe 20th Anniversary edition has arrived, bringing with it an electrifying twist to the iconic off-road legend.
Priced starting at $69,585, the limited-run vehicle promises to be the most capable Wrangler yet.
Powered by a 375-horsepower 470-lb.-ft. plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, it delivers an impressive 21 miles of all-electric range and an outstanding 49 MPGe. It’s a commendable effort in making an off-road titan more fuel-efficient while providing the option for a nearly silent off-road experience.
The Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe 20th Anniversary edition pays homage to its storied heritage with a host of unique features.
The iconic seven-slot grille receives a new interpretation, capturing the attention of onlookers with its distinct presence. Electric blue-themed 20th Anniversary hood decals add a touch of celebratory flair, ensuring this special edition stands out from the crowd.
Completing the commemorative touches are the 20th Anniversary swing gate plaque and shifter medallion, serving as reminders of the Wrangler Rubicon’s trailblazing legacy.
True to its Rubicon name, this limited edition Wrangler 4Xe comes equipped with off-road enhancements that define its rugged character. A half-inch suspension lift adds an extra dose of capability, allowing for 32 inches of water fording and an impressive 11.2 inches of ground clearance.
The triple hoop grille guard and steel bumpers are designed to withstand the most challenging terrains, while the 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires and 17-by-7.5-inch beadlock wheels provide the necessary grip for conquering the trails with confidence.
Jeep understands that off-roading enthusiasts need tools to tackle any obstacle that comes their way. That’s why the Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe 20th Anniversary edition comes complete with an 83-piece tool kit, neatly organized in a canvas bag. Whether you’re repairing equipment or making quick fixes on the go, this comprehensive toolkit ensures you’re always prepared for the unexpected.
An integrated front off-road camera provides a clear view of the path ahead. Heavy-duty steel rock sliders offer added protection to the vehicle’s vulnerable underbody, giving you peace of mind during daring off-road escapades.
The Gorilla glass windshield not only adds durability but also serves as a reminder of the Wrangler’s legendary toughness.
Inside, a sense of celebration continues. Unique red-and-black leather seats create an inviting atmosphere, combining comfort and style.
The red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster adds a dash of excitement to the cabin, while auxiliary switches provide convenient access to accessories and equipment.
It’s important to note that the Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe, while a remarkable off-road machine, still maintains some of the characteristics of its predecessors.
It can be slightly rough-riding and noisy on paved roads, reminding you that it is, above all, designed to conquer the untamed wilderness. If your daily commute primarily consists of smooth city streets, there may be better options for your needs.
For those who dare to conquer the wild, the Wrangler Rubicon 4Xe 20th Anniversary edition is ready to light up the trails with its electric rebellion.