Jeff Burke, 54, of York, formerly of Sunbury, passed to eternal life Sunday, July, 16, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital in York, to be reunited with his mother (Elsie Burke) and brother (John Burke).
Jeff’s employment was focused in the construction industry for most of his life, but upon relocation to York, he was content with new friends and coworkers at Clinton Industries. His passions included math, reading, crossword puzzles, riding his motorcycle, rock music, playing self-taught guitar, and, most importantly, his never-ending love and support for family. He was a mentor of positivity and love, especially in trying times, and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed or asked. He had a big personality and his tell-it-like-it-is attitude always made everyone laugh.
Jeff will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his father, James Burke; sister, Donna; two brothers, Jim and Joe (Carol); daughter, Regina McNaughton; and granddaughter, Isis McNaughton, as well as aunts and uncles and multiple nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in August.