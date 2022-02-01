Jeffery W. Dugan, 63, Lewisburg Feb 1, 2022 7 hrs ago Jeffery W. Dugan, 63, of Lewisburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.A complete obituary will be published at a later time. Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Tags Arrangement Obituary Jeffery W. Dugan Geisinger Medical Center Funeral Home Pass Away Funeral Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Remembrances DIEHL, Walter Sep 19, 1942 - Dec 29, 2021 STOOPS, Charles May 16, 1959 - Jan 27, 2022 Dugan, Jeffery INCH, Rodney May 1, 1955 - Jan 31, 2022 QUICK, Ruth R., 94, Watsontown VANCE, Lillian R., 96, Lewisburg ZECHMAN, Craig, E., 75, Middleburg HEPLER, James, D., 60, Winfield SPEECE, David A., 26, Lewisburg NACE, Donald R., 87, Shamokin Dam Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints