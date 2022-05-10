Jeffery W. Dugan, 63, died unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Jeff was born May 24, 1958, in Williamsport, to the late William P. Dugan and Patricia Moore. Jeff graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1976, and from Williamsport Community College in 1978. Earlier in his career, he was employed as a manager at Weis Markets in Milton and Lewisburg. For the last 13 years, Jeff was employed by 3D Auto Glass in Montoursville.
A loving husband and devoted father, Jeff is survived by his cherished wife, Elizabeth Dugan, of Lewisburg; son, Bryan (Monica) Dugan, and grandchildren, Eloise and Watson, of Madeira, Ohio; daughter, Lauryn (Austin Richardson) Dugan, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and stepchildren, Matthew (Meaghan Kielley) Fauble, of Taos, N.M., and Laura (Justin) Rausch, of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his wife, children and stepchildren, Jeff is survived by his stepfather, D. Sid Bailey, of Montoursville; brothers, Michael (Karen) Dugan, of Linden, Pa., and Chris (Melissa) Dugan, of Williamsport, Pa.; stepbrother, David (Darri) Bailey, of Trout Run, Pa.; and extended family members including Megan Dugan, Jenna Dugan, Max Dugan, Tristan Bailey and Charley Dugan. Not to be forgotten, Jeff would want everyone to remember his well-loved furry companion, Taylor, who misses him and has been watching for his return.
Jeff was an avid golfer, passionate about the sport and the time spent with his wonderful group of amazing friends and golfing partners/members of the Bucknell Golf Club. The camaraderie they enjoyed over the years, both on and off the golf course, held a special place in Jeff’s life. First and paramount in Jeff’s life, though, was the time he shared with his soulmate and adoring wife, Beth. Together for 14 years, Jeff and Beth looked forward to sharing the rest of life’s journey together. They treasured each moment spent with one another whether taking spin classes, cooking together, working on home projects, going on long walks, or sharing stories and laughter with friends and family. Their friends often referred to them as the “lovebirds” when they were out and about together. Jeff’s passing has come too soon and leaves an immeasurable void.
A kind, gentle, sweet-spirited man, Jeff lived a life full of love. His memory and legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those with whom he interacted. Jeff will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family members and friends.
Please join Beth, family and friends to honor and remember Jeff at a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 14, from 4-6 p.m., at the Bucknell Golf Club.
Contributions for a plaque in Jeff’s memory can be sent to the following: Bucknell Golf Club, Dugan Memorial, PO Box 297, Lewisburg PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.