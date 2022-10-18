Jeffrey A. Bradigan, 58, of 2442 Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, in his home.
Born Nov. 2, 1963, in Sunbury, he was the son of Lawrence and Betty (Zimmerman) Bradigan. He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1981.
On June 22, 1985, in Stonington, he married Sandy DiOrio, who survives. Jeff started his career at Furmano’s Foods as an electrician and served in many capacities over the years including Electrical Maintenance Supervisor, Operations Manager, Director of Maintenance and Engineering, and Facilities and Maintenance Manager. He attended Stonington Wesleyan, and was a member of the Boy Scouts, Stonington Fire Company, and Pine Tree Lodge.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sandy Bradigan; mother, Betty (Zimmerman) Bradigan; three daughters, Kimberly Heitzman and her husband Tommy of Paxinos, Meghan Foote and her husband Ben of South Williamsport, Casey Bradigan and her significant other Brennan Rovenolt of Milton; a grandson, Declan Foote; four granddaughters, Peyton Heitzman, Madison Heitzman, Stella Foote, and Reagan Foote; two sisters, Madeline Walker and her husband Roger of Lancaster, Susan Herman and her husband Robert II of Sunbury; an aunt, Sherry Stroup of Turbotville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 21, followed by the funeral service at noon at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor, with Pastor Bradley Gray officiating.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Pine Tree Lodge, Kurt Wunderlich, 13 Wunderluch Lane, Lebanon, PA 17046. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com