Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in the outlying, rural areas and sheltered valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. &&