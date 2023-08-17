Jeffrey A. Renard, 67, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Richfield Senior Living & Rehabilitation.
He was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Richard D. and Madeline M. (Smith) Renard. He was married to the former Maureen E. Gloster who survives.
He had been employed at Watsontown Brick Company, Kinney Shoe Corporation, and with his uncle, Melvin Smith in housing.
Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, playing checkers, watching wrestling on TV as well as hunting and doing mechanical work. Earlier in his life he also enjoyed baseball and boxing with his brothers.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jeffrey R. Renard and his fiance Madison Shaw; three daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Wagner, Jessica (Scott) Arnold, and Jackie (Nathan) Zechman; a stepdaughter, Traci Beachel; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Roger and Cindy Renard and Randy and Kandace (Kramer) Renard; and four sisters, Linda (Lester) Hoffer, Barbara Goss, Teresa (Mike) Hibbs, and Loretta (John) Bush.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson; two daughters, Jaime Renard and Jody Farquet; two brothers, Donald and Gary Renard, and a sister, Sandra in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will be in Hummel's Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA 17842.