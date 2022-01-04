Jeffrey A. Weiser, 56, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 24, 1965, in Sunbury, a son of Ralph L. and Dorothy L. (Carper) Weiser. On June 27, 1987, he married the former Bonnie A. Benfer who survives.
Jeff is a graduate of Selinsgrove High School with the class of 1983.
He was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
Jeff worked as a welder for Dorsey Trailers in Danville and then he went on to work for Jeld-Wen Inc. as a forklift operator.
He enjoyed camping and will always be known for his sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife are one son, Jeffrey Weiser Jr.; two daughters, Amanda and Alicia Weiser; one sister, Tammy (Calvin) Walk; paternal grandmother, Hazel Weiser; nieces and nephew, Tiffany, Timothy, and Tiara Ulrich.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Weiser; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Elizabeth Carper.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, Jan. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Curt Brown officiating.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.