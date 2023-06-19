Jeffrey “Bud” Alan Wagner, 60, of 232 Maple St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 1:17 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born September 13, 1962, in Sunbury, a son of Leon Wagner of Mifflinburg, and the late Patricia A. (Hendricks) Wagner. On May 23, 2023, in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, he married Pamela A. Tyler, who survives.
Bud was a 1980 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed as a Process Designer at Lycoming Engines, Williamsport, for 30 years.
Bud was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cowan.
He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #370, Mifflinburg, Scottish Rite, Williamsport, and the Mount Hermon Commandery, Sunbury, and the Knights Templar Commandery, Sunbury, Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert, New Berlin American Legion Post 957, and the Harley Owners Group.
Bud enjoyed taking long bike rides with his dad, traveling, attending bike weeks, camping, music concerts, and meeting up with his friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father, are two brothers and one sister-in-law, Leon Wagner Jr. of Kreamer, and Terry and Roberta Wagner of Millmont; one stepson, Tyler Hufnagle and his wife Allison of Mifflinburg; and one stepgrandson, Waylon Hufnagle.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where a Masonic service will be conducted at 8. Visitors are again welcome from from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Paul Kampa, officiating.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
