Jeffrey David Kurtz, 68, of Paxinos, loving husband, father, and Pappy, suddenly passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.
Born Dec. 24, 1953, at Sunbury Community Hospital, Jeff was a son of the late Joseph and Rachel (Reader) Kurtz.
Jeff graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1972 and on April 7, 1973, married the love of his life, Kathleen Kramer.
After graduation, he worked for AMP, Inc. as a machinist. In 1978, Jeff took a chance and decided he was going to open his own business. What started out as a one-bay automotive repair shop has grown into a third-generation corporation, Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling Center, Inc., Paxinos.
Jeff was a member of the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. He was also a third-degree member of the Elysburg Knights of Columbus.
Jeff was the first to come into work and the last to leave. In the evenings, Kathy would call him and ask him to please leave Betty (his machine in the scrap yard) to come up for dinner.
Jeff also loved dirt track racing. He was a former late-model racer at Selinsgrove Speedway. In recent years he had been a sponsor for Jeff Rine Racing; his family knew on Sunday mornings they would have a message waiting for them on how the race team did the night before.
Pappy loved his children and grandchildren. He was so proud to have his two sons and recently his oldest grandson working alongside him. He loved to have picnics where he could man the grill and have his pool deck filled with his family. Pappy would always grumble about going on vacation, but once we got him to his destination, he had the best time. Jeff enjoyed hunting and was thrilled to have his sons and grandsons spend the day in the woods with him. While dance recitals and cheerleading competitions “weren’t his thing”, he also attended numerous recitals and cheer competitions to support his granddaughters.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two sons and their wives, Steven and Dawn (Cawthern) Kurtz, Paxinos, and Todd and Kara (Yurick) Kurtz, Paxinos; five grandchildren, Conner “Nonner,” Gabrielle “Peanut,” Carter “Sparky,” Ty Brady “Bubba,” and Ava “Schnogy;” two brothers, Joseph (Sandy) Kurtz, Brian (Malissa) Kurtz; a sister, Melanie (Richard) Rohrbach; several nieces and nephews.
His service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with a viewing beforehand from 9 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeff’s memory to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.