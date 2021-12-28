Jeffrey Mark Bogar, 69, of Sand Hill Road, Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Jeff was born June 5, 1952, in Sunbury, to the late Jay and Thelma Bogar and grew up on “Bogar Row”, South Market Street, Selinsgrove. Jeff is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol.
Jeff graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1970. He was employed with his father Jay Sr., at A&T construction Inc. After the death of his father, Jeff and his brother Jay II took over the family business. Jeff went on to work at Housing Products Inc. as part-owner where he displayed his tremendous work ethic.
Jeff was successful in Jeep racing for the Snyder County Hilltoppers and Line Mountain 4WD clubs where he drove the infamous “Black Bomber” to victory many times. He continued to share his passion for racing by helping all three of his sons in starting Go Karting and pursuing their racing careers.
Most of all, Jeff was a loving family member who was always very proud of his children and grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments. Jeff was an excellent cook, and an avid hunter. Jeff spent all of his time in the woods during hunting season. He mostly looked forward to the week-long trip to the Bogar cabin, for hunting camp. Jeff would plan and cook meals and coordinate drives for the hunters as the “captain.” In the summer months, the weekends were spent at the cabin with his family. You would most often find Jeff sitting by the fire telling stories, watching his granddogs Remi, Molly and Ellie play, cooking and taking his grandchildren on rides through the mountains that he knew like the back of his hand. The Bogar cabin will not be the same without him.
Jeff passed on his passion of hunting and racing to his three sons and enjoyed mentoring them along the way but also had a special bond with his daughter. He enjoyed watching her show horses from a young age all the way through college. Jeff sang the song Butterfly Kisses at her wedding, which was a song he would sing to her all of the time as a little girl. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his wife Carol, Jeff is survived by four children, Chad Bogar, Jason Bogar and wife Jillian, Lauren Hall and husband Bradley, and Zachary Bogar; grandchildren, Myla, Lucy and Leo who he lovingly referred to as “the bad eggs”; sister, Susan Schieber; sister-in-law, Linda Bogar; nephews, Rodney, Erik, Mark; and niece, Shawna.
Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Bogar II.
The family will receive friends and family at a date and time to be announced at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.