Jeffrey M. Conrad, 60, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Grandview Nursing Home, Danville, after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 30, 1961, to Merrill Conrad, deceased, and Barbara (Kesty) Conrad.
He is survived by his mother; sister, Jacqueline Calvitti (Joe); and nephews, Douglas and Jacob Calvitti, of New Jersey.
A 1961 graduate of Shikellamy High School, Jeff went on to become a mechanical engineer and project manager in firms in the Williamsport and York areas.
A private service will be held at a later date.