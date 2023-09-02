Jeffrey R. Wagner, 66, Shamokin Dam

Jeffrey R. Wagner, 66, of Shamokin Dam, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born March 21, 1957, in Sunbury, Pa., a son of Robert E. Wagner, who survives, and the late Carol J. (Zechman) Wagner.
Jeff was an Army veteran. Jeff was an avid boater who loved nothing more than to be out on the river with his boat hat of the summer on. He treasured going to auctions with his father and working on cars together. He loved nothing more than exploring somewhere new and could not wait to figure out where he would travel to next. Jeff and his wife traveled to so many amazing and sometimes unique places. He loved to sit out on his back patio, grill some scrumptious food and tell you the tales of all his wonderful adventures.
He is survived by his wife Denise Wagner, father Robert Wagner, children Neil Wagner, Selina Morris, Gina Montgomery and Matt Hack, siblings Joanne Storer and Brenda Confer, grandchildren Austin Morris and Colbie Montgomery.
Jeff was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Willow Wagner, sister Janet Wagner and nephew Justin Bobb.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Felicia O’Brien officiating.
Military honors will follow accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion and VFW.