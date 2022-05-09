Jeffrey S. Bowers, 66, of Mifflinburg, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 9, 1955, in Sunbury, a son of the late Donald and Jean (Seiple) Bowers.
Jeff graduated from Shikellamy High School. He worked for Gus Riccione & Sons hauling coal ash from power plants.
Jeff was a member of the Yoder-Zimmerman VFW Post 1964, Mifflinburg.
He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Traci Bowers, of York.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.