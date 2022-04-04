Jeffrey S. Craul, 55, of Lewisburg, passed away at his home, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He was born July 2, 1966, in Dearborn, Michigan, a son of the late Donald and Marlene (Meninga) Craul.
Jeffrey was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School and attended WACC for two years. He was a partner and co-owner of Maple Hill Farms Nursery and Tree Farm.
He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, hiking and kayaking.
Surviving are his daughter, Riesling Craul of Lewisburg; a brother, David Craul of Lewisburg; a sister, Lynn St. Clair of Chambersburg, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.